Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Eartrise, Titans Return, Generations Selects and more!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:52 PM   #1
Rodimus Convoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 18
Eartrise, Titans Return, Generations Selects and more!
Hi everyone!

I have the following TFs for sale. All MIB and 100% complete, unplayed with condition. Boxes are all in great shape. Items come from a smoke free/ pet free house. Shipping will be based on your location. Local pickup in Quebec city can be arranged. I will ship to Canada only. Please see pics. Thank you!

-Takara Tomy Car Robots 2000 Gigatron............60$
-Earthrise Optimus Prime..................................70$
-Amazon Exclusive POPT Nemesis Prime..........90$
-Netflix Walmart Exclusive Megatron ( with Toyhax stickers).......60$
-Velocitron 500 Walmart Exclusive Nemesis Prime..................50$
-Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime.............................50$
-Combiner Wars Megatron................................ 50$
-Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus...........................50$
-Generations Selects G2 Megatron..........................40$
-Generations Selects Cyclonus (stickers unaplied)....40$
-Titans Return Trypticon.........................................220$
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_143633.jpg Views: 1 Size: 96.5 KB ID: 54613   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_143944.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.2 KB ID: 54614   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_144729.jpg Views: 1 Size: 88.1 KB ID: 54615   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_145009.jpg Views: 1 Size: 92.1 KB ID: 54616   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_145741.jpg Views: 1 Size: 89.7 KB ID: 54617  

Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_150146.jpg Views: 0 Size: 92.0 KB ID: 54618   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_151106.jpg Views: 0 Size: 87.2 KB ID: 54619   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_151127.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.3 KB ID: 54620   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_151158.jpg Views: 0 Size: 82.7 KB ID: 54621   Click image for larger version Name: 20240324_151614.jpg Views: 0 Size: 89.3 KB ID: 54622  
Rodimus Convoy is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 07:54 PM   #2
Rodimus Convoy
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: Quebec City
Posts: 18
Re: Eartrise, Titans Return, Generations Selects and more!
More pics!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 202312042_133855.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.6 KB ID: 54623   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133507.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.6 KB ID: 54624   Click image for larger version Name: 20231202_133515.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.7 KB ID: 54625  
Rodimus Convoy is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.