Hi everyone!
I have the following TFs for sale. All MIB and 100% complete, unplayed with condition. Boxes are all in great shape. Items come from a smoke free/ pet free house. Shipping will be based on your location. Local pickup in Quebec city can be arranged. I will ship to Canada only. Please see pics. Thank you!
-Takara Tomy Car Robots 2000 Gigatron
............60$
-Earthrise Optimus Prime
..................................70$
-Amazon Exclusive POPT Nemesis Prime
..........90$
-Netflix Walmart Exclusive Megatron
( with Toyhax stickers).......60$
-Velocitron 500 Walmart Exclusive Nemesis Prime
..................50$
-Siege Galaxy Optimus Prime
.............................50$
-Combiner Wars Megatron
................................ 50$
-Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus
...........................50$
-Generations Selects G2 Megatron.
.........................40$
-Generations Selects Cyclonus
(stickers unaplied)....40$
-Titans Return Trypticon
.........................................220$