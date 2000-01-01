dingd0ng Animated Join Date: Oct 2012 Location: Markham, Ontario Posts: 1,532

Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca



Not sure if you guys follow redflagsdeals, but this posting was there and i tried it and got myself $10 off TR Voyager Prime, did the same with another account and got it $10 off TR Voyager Megs. I will be returning the ones i paid full price, also free shipping if picking up at Can Post or Walmart stores.



Check below, i cut and paste from redflags. you will need to have a walmart.ca account.



Cheers guys and Happy Chinese New Year to all board members that share the same background as me.



******************************

Save on your next shopping spree at

Simply GTA2017 to add the eVoucher to your account. Once added, you'll have the option of applying the $10.00 discount during your checkout.

Your mileage may vary, as eligibility may be location-based, but many forum members have had no problems applying the promo code to their account.

There's a limit of one eVoucher per account and the promo code is applicable to all Walmart.ca orders, including Walmart PickUp.

This offer is available until February 28 or until eVoucher quantities are depleted, so get yours before they're gone!

