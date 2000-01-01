Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:02 PM   #1
dingd0ng
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,532
Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Hi Everyone,

Not sure if you guys follow redflagsdeals, but this posting was there and i tried it and got myself $10 off TR Voyager Prime, did the same with another account and got it $10 off TR Voyager Megs. I will be returning the ones i paid full price, also free shipping if picking up at Can Post or Walmart stores.

Check below, i cut and paste from redflags. you will need to have a walmart.ca account.

Cheers guys and Happy Chinese New Year to all board members that share the same background as me.

******************************
Save on your next shopping spree at Walmart.ca, because you can get an eVoucher to take $10.00 off your entire order!
Simply sign into your account and enter the promo code GTA2017 to add the eVoucher to your account. Once added, you'll have the option of applying the $10.00 discount during your checkout.
Your mileage may vary, as eligibility may be location-based, but many forum members have had no problems applying the promo code to their account.
There's a limit of one eVoucher per account and the promo code is applicable to all Walmart.ca orders, including Walmart PickUp.
This offer is available until February 28 or until eVoucher quantities are depleted, so get yours before they're gone!
***********************************
Today, 02:14 PM   #2
joelacoaster
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2016
Location: Windsor
Posts: 32
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Thanks. Like your instructions say you need to go to My Account and enter the promo code there, then you can apply it on your next checkout.
Today, 02:20 PM   #3
wervenom
Metroplex
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 4,704
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Thanks for the tip
Today, 02:27 PM   #4
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,324
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Ok I'm not seeing a place for the eVoucher entry option. Where do I input the GTA2017 code?
Today, 02:30 PM   #5
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,493
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Login. My Account. Then "Redeem promo code" has an orange button.
Today, 02:36 PM   #6
dingd0ng
Animated
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,532
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
I was able to do so, It allowed me to ship to my nearest Canada Post in Markham. I am not too sure with Calgary though.

Yes, you have to go to My Account and enter the promo code so it retrieves the "e-voucher" it into your account. When you check out, under the Payment option you can redeem the "e-Voucher".
Today, 02:36 PM   #7
MULTIPLEX
DECEPTICON BEATDOWN TIME!
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Autobot City - a.k.a. Guelph
Posts: 4,324
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Ok thanks. The My Account link didn't seem to work on my iPad. Got it working on my PC. Gonna try and get a Snowtrooper.
Today, 02:39 PM   #8
chaingunsofdoom
Wrecker
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,493
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
If you setup a new account it does seem to ask you to choose a post office for their free shipping option.

Edit: silly me... there's an Edit button on the checkout page (under step 2) to choose the ship to Post Office option.
Today, 02:54 PM   #9
Goaliebot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 2,502
Re: Walmart $10.00 off anything walmart.ca
Thanks! Code worked for me in KW and ships free to my Post Office. CW Voyager Megatron for $22 and change all-in! Will return the unopened one I got in store at full price.
