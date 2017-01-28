Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > General Discussion
Reload this Page Consumer's Distributing Jetfire With Missiles
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:32 PM   #1
Sir Prime A Lot
Energon
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: Airdrie
Posts: 808
Consumer's Distributing Jetfire With Missiles
I've always heard rumours of a Generation 1 Jetfire variant which was offered exclusively from a mail-order only Canadian store named Consumer's Distributing. The rumour was that the figure came with missiles which launch from the figure's gun, which was spring loaded already. A friend of mine recently bought a complete copy and inside were some little missiles which appear to fit inside the gun, though none are loose so we can't confirm. Is this true? Anyone else seen this?

It is a Canadian box so that adds legitimacy. I don't know why but I didn't get close photos of the missiles. They're definitely not from any other 1984-1987 figures, I have a complete collection of those years and they don't match anything I have. They're not Roadbuster nor Wheeljack.
Sir Prime A Lot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
lot transformers vintage hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Rodimus Prime MISB North American Toys R Us exclusive
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Takara Thundercracker MP-7
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-11NT Thrust Takara
Transformers
Transformers Platinum edition Bruticus Grimlock Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.