I've always heard rumours of a Generation 1 Jetfire variant which was offered exclusively from a mail-order only Canadian store named Consumer's Distributing. The rumour was that the figure came with missiles which launch from the figure's gun, which was spring loaded already. A friend of mine recently bought a complete copy and inside were some little missiles which appear to fit inside the gun, though none are loose so we can't confirm. Is this true? Anyone else seen this?
It is a Canadian box so that adds legitimacy. I don't know why but I didn't get close photos of the missiles. They're definitely not from any other 1984-1987 figures, I have a complete collection of those years and they don't match anything I have. They're not Roadbuster nor Wheeljack.