Today, 12:02 AM   #1
Trailcutter
that guy
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 21
TF Prime AM 12 War Breakdown
Hello! Im looking for an Arms Micron War Breakdown figure from the TFP line in reasonably good condition (if the stickers are in bad condition or just gone, Ill still pay as much as I would if they were included in good condition). Ill happily pay up to $250 depending on condition, though I am willing to go a bit higher if its MIB/MISB. If you have one thats not mint in box but want more than $250 for it I am willing to negotiate, but I am not able to pay over $350 regardless of condition.

Thanks!
I spend too much money
