|
TF Prime AM 12 War Breakdown
Hello! Im looking for an Arms Micron War Breakdown figure from the TFP line in reasonably good condition (if the stickers are in bad condition or just gone, Ill still pay as much as I would if they were included in good condition). Ill happily pay up to $250 depending on condition, though I am willing to go a bit higher if its MIB/MISB. If you have one thats not mint in box but want more than $250 for it I am willing to negotiate, but I am not able to pay over $350 regardless of condition.
Thanks!
__________________
I spend too much money