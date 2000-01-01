Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page [SELL] PlanetX PX-09 Mors aka FOC Starscream
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:09 PM   #1
vjcheng
Generation 2
vjcheng's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Toronto
Posts: 138
[SELL] PlanetX PX-09 Mors aka FOC Starscream
So I traded another user here one of the PlanetX Dinobots (if memory is correct, it was Sludge) for this Transformer. Welp Unicron takes up way more space than I ever imagined so I'm liquidating all my Starscream that no longer spark joy for me. He is complete in box but has been opened. However the last owner and me kept it out of UV light, pet free and smoke free home. Looking for $100CAD but am open to reasonable offers. If you come to me in Distillery, I'll knock off $10CAD. Last check, it was $90USD on TFSource and is sold out. Great figure, I loved the video game but downsizing so my loss, your gain.
__________________
FEEDBACKWANTS
vjcheng is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TITAN RETURNS SOUNDWAVE & SOUNDBLASTER W. 4 x CASSETTES
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMBINER WARS DELUXE CLASS SMOKESCREEN NEW IN PACKAGE B
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Transformers Age of Extinction AOE Deluxe Lockdown MOSC
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS COMBINER WARS SKY REIGN FULL SET MINT
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Primus Planet Cybertron Supreme Class 2006 Omega 4 Keys Lot
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Voyager Class Technobot Scattershot MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.