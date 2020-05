Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,700

IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: August 2020



TFW2005 member Lucas35 reports the arrival of the August 2020 IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. Scheduled to land on your New Comic Book Day pull lists that month are the next Rise of the Decepticons arc



TFW2005 member Lucas35 reports the arrival of the August 2020 IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. Scheduled to land on your New Comic Book Day pull lists that month are the next Rise of the Decepticons arc installment in Transformers #23 and issue #4 of Transformers '84: Secrets and Lies . Check out all the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers #23 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Joana Lafuente (CA) Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (CA) Corey Lewis "We Have Deceived You." Cybertron has suffered. The world is in





