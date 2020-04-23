|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: August 2020
TFW2005 member Lucas35 reports the arrival of the August 2020 IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. Scheduled to land on your New Comic Book Day pull lists that month are the next Rise of the Decepticons arc installment
in Transformers #23 and issue #4 of Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies
. Check out all the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers #23 (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Joana Lafuente (CA) Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (CA) Corey Lewis “We Have Deceived You.” Cybertron has suffered. The world is in » Continue Reading.
