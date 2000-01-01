Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Exclamation Janitor's BIG clearout!
Alright folks, time for a BIG selloff to clear up some space!!
Local meet-ups are preferred but will ship out, buyer pays shipping. I can meet around most of the GTA: Finch station, Markham, Richmond Hill, downtown, etc. Will also be attending TFCon (Canada) 2018 if you prefer meeting there as well.

Payments accepted thru EMT, Payal (buyer adds 4% fee) and if in-person also cash. Link to my feedback in sig.

**Pics coming soon** And here we go!

CHUG
-Classics Two pack (Asia exclusive) Jetfire & Grimlock MISB - $80
-Universe SE Drag Strip MISB (Classics Mirage mold) - $20
-Universe ultra class Silverbolt MISB - $30
-Universe ultra Hardhead + Hothead headmaster upgrade loose complete - $40
-Henkei legends Brawn and Beachcomber (both loose w/ collector cards) - $8 each of take both for $12
-Henkei Hot Rod, loose w/ card - $20
-GDO deluxe Swerve MOSC (Generations Kup mold) - $15
-United Wheeljack MOSC - $25
-United Perceptor (opened, 100% complete) - $20
-Generations Darkmount (Straxus) loose, 100% complete - $10
-Generations Windblade MOSC w/ comic - $25
-Generations legends Tailgate loose - $5
-legends assortment, all MOSC: CW Viper, TR Kickback, TR Wheelie - $10 each or $25 for all three

Titans Return
-Hasbro Slugslinger MOSC - $23
From the Seige of Cybertron set:
--Magnus Prime (Super Ginrai redeco) complete/never removed from tray - $70
--Thunderwing headmaster, never removed from tray - $12
--box + mini poster $2, or free with purchase of Magnus Prime
-Titan Masters Clobber (Grimlock), Ptero (Swoop), Overboard (Overkill) all MOSC- $6 each or take all three for $15

Prime/Beast Hunters
-Transformers Prime voyager Thundertron MISB - $20
-Abominus (legends combiner) loose - $15

Third Party
-Fansproject Intimidator (Menasor) all 100% complete, MIB - $200
-Fansproject Warbot Assaulter (Broadside) complete MIB - $80
-Fansproject Quadruple U (Weirdwolf) & Code (Chromedome) both complete MIB - $40 each or take both for $60
-Fansproject Munitioner & Explorer + ROTF Bruticus (loose ) 5 bots in total - $100
-Fansproject Thundershred/Backfiery/Stormbomb (Insecticons) all complete MIB - $100 for all three together, sorry no splitting
-Fansproject Protector (Rodimus upgrade) + Classics Rodimus loose complete - $90 together
-Fansproject targetmaster Sidearm + chrome spoiler add-on set, loose - $12
-FansToys Quakewave (Shockwave, original run purple) complete with both clear and opaque fists MIB - $120
-MakeToys Quantron (Computron) 100% complete, MIB - $250
-Mastermind Creations Hexatron (Sixshot) complete, MIB - $80
-Toyworld Infinitor MIB complete (displayed but never transformed) - $80
-Unique Toys Mania King (Galvatron) toon accurate deco, complete MIB - $70
-Starscream Coronation set for MP3 seeker mold (includes crown, shoulder pads, cloth cape) - $12

G1
-vintage Overkill complete (not re-issue/KO), some wear on figure and chrome - $15
-parts/junkers/odds and ends, etc all vintage (no reissues/KOs) -pics coming soon- PM direct for pricing


Convention exclusives
-Universe 2.0 Onslaught + TFCon Exclusive Stronghold (both MISB) - $40 for both
-2011 TFCon exclusive Toxin (snake headmaster) - $15
-Roswell & Van Guardian "GoBits" both MIB - $20 each or take both for $30
-XTB Masterpiece Shafter MIB - $50

Miscellaneous
-Silver Knight Optimus Prime loose, complete - $8
-voyager DOTM Optimus Prime (loose, no MechTech weapon) - $10
-Takara MP11SW (Skywarp) coin - $10
-Mr. Potato Head "Optimash Prime" - $7
-DVDs: Rhino complete G1 collection, all seasons including 1986 movie (movie still sealed) - $50

MISB = Mint In Sealed Box, never opened. MIB = Mint in Box, opened and/or displayed & comes with box
MOSC = Mint On Sealed Card, never opened. MOC = Mint on Card, opened and/or displayed & comes with card

Everything comes from a pet free and smoke free home. Loose figures are all displayed-only away from direct sunlight and well taken care of/nothing broken unless noted. Open to all reasonable offers, buy multiple items for additional discounts! PM if interested and have a great day!
Last edited by Janitor; Today at 03:41 PM.
