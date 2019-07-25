|
Siege Powerdashers Skydasher and Drilldasher (Cromar and Zetar) Revealed
SDCC 2019 may have been and gone, but evidently Hasbro is still going to keep bringing on the cool stuff. Next up is Hong Kong’s ACG – and a video by ToysTV on Youtube gives us a look at Hasbro’s ACG 2019 display. There’s two cool toys in the case – we’re getting the other two Powerdashers updated for the Siege line! As with Aragon aka Landdasher, the other two Powerdashers are retooled versions of the Weaponizers – Zetar (Drilldasher) is a retooled Brunt (and given that head, we anticipate the transformation may work a bit differently) and Cromar (Skydasher) » Continue Reading.
