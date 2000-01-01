Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,034
Top 10 Worst WFC Figures
Last week, fans voted on the 10 BEST figures from the Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy (across ALL of Siege, Earthrise and Kingdom) so it is only fair now that we look at the fans choices for top 10 worst WFC figures!

https://youtu.be/akJqYG9jbhU
