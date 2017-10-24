Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Listing And Possible Price


Thanks to Loopaza Megastore On Facebook*we have a*Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Possible Price. The listing confirms that MP-41 will bee the popular and highly expected BW Dinobot and it's scheduled for release on*July, 2018. Our first clear prototype images made him get all the attention from the fandom. But this listing has also brought a surprising information related to the price. According to the source, MP Dinobot will cost 28,000 Yen which is about*245 US Dollars which would make him even more expensive than the MP-36 Megatron.

The post Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Listing And Possible Price appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Fireflight
Re: Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Listing And Possible Price
OUCH! If that price is true I am now sort of glad that I didn't end up getting Primal or Cheetor yet.
