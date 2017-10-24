Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Listing And Possible Price
Thanks to Loopaza Megastore On Facebook*we have a*Takara MP-41 Masterpiece Dinobot Possible Price. The listing confirms that MP-41 will bee the popular and highly expected BW Dinobot and it’s scheduled for release on*July, 2018. Our first clear prototype images made him get all the attention from the fandom. But this listing has also brought a surprising information related to the price. According to the source, MP Dinobot will cost 28,000 Yen which is about*245 US Dollars which would make him even more expensive than the MP-36 Megatron. We have no other extra information about this release, so it’s » Continue Reading.