Shockwave Lab SL-111 The Eye – LED Upgrade kit For Haslab Unicron
Third party company Shockwave Lab, via their Weibo account
, have shared images of their new upgrade kit for Haslab Unicron: SL-111 The Eye – LED Upgrade kit. This is a new LED light system for Haslab Unicron’s eyes. You need to disassemble Unicron’s head and replace the normal eyes with the new LED eyes Once installed, the LED eyes does not interfere with any of Unicron’s head gimmicks. The lights are activated via a magnetic remote control molded as one of Metroplex’s eye as seen in the G1 episode “Ghost In The Machine”. See all the mirrored images on this news » Continue Reading.
