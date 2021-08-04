Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Shockwave Lab SL-111 The Eye ? LED Upgrade kit For Haslab Unicron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,931
Shockwave Lab SL-111 The Eye ? LED Upgrade kit For Haslab Unicron


Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account, have shared images of their new upgrade kit for Haslab Unicron: SL-111 The Eye – LED Upgrade kit. This is a new LED light system for Haslab Unicron’s eyes. You need to disassemble Unicron’s head and replace the normal eyes with the new LED eyes Once installed, the LED eyes does not interfere with any of Unicron’s head gimmicks. The lights are activated via a magnetic remote control molded as one of Metroplex’s eye as seen in the G1 episode “Ghost In The Machine”. See all the mirrored images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-111 The Eye – LED Upgrade kit For Haslab Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:13 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,889
Re: Shockwave Lab SL-111 The Eye ? LED Upgrade kit For Haslab Unicron
Well that's probably a good upgrade for people that purchased Haslab.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Deluxe Class Aimless & Misfire
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Megatron red T- Rex dinobot missing weapons good
Transformers
Transformers G1 Unicron Movie Statue
Transformers
Revoltech Transformers STARSCREAM & HOT RODIMUS No47 46 Yamaguchi Kaiyodo Figure
Transformers
Funko Pop Movies Transformers Jazz Action Figure Brand New
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers, Titanium, Lot of 17 MISB, excellent condition, 6 inch Figures
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.