Mumps Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, AB Posts: 3,159

Onyx Prime Primemaster @ TFCon If anyone who has bought a PotP Predaking set and would be willing to sell me the Onyx Prime that comes with that set, please PM me with your price. I will be at TFCon all 3 days, and can meet at just about any time.





Alternatively, if you live in Calgary and are not going to TFCon, I can meet you here after the con.



http://www.geocaching.com

My feedback

Follow me on Twitter! Check out my YouTube Channel! __________________