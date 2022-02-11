Thanks to our very own 2005 Boards member Rookbartley*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of our first US sighting of the new Jada Toys RC Converting Optimus Prime. First revealed in February this year
, this is a*simple Optimus Prime figure which can auto-convert into truck mode via his remote control and features lights and sound effect. It was found and purchased at a Target in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Happy hunting!
The post Jada Toys RC Converting Optimus Prime Found At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...