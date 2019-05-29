Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,785

Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor Revealed



The Transformers Cyberverse Season 2 trailer prominently featured two things: the 2019 line refreshes emphasis on the “Spark Armor” gimmick, and the Beast Wars Maximal, Cheetor, in his first mainstream animated appearance since the end of Beast Wars. And sure enough, the ultra-gear Maximal is getting a new toy to go with his new appearance. Via*In Demand Toys*



The Transformers Cyberverse Season 2 trailer prominently featured two things: the 2019 line refreshes emphasis on the "Spark Armor" gimmick, and the Beast Wars Maximal, Cheetor, in his first mainstream animated appearance since the end of Beast Wars. And sure enough, the ultra-gear Maximal is getting a new toy to go with his new appearance. Via*In Demand Toys* Facebook , we've got some images of this new version of Cheetor. He seems to come with a retooled version of Bumblebee's Spark Armor, so it's safe to say that Cheetor will be part of a future Elite Class assortment.





