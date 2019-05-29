Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor Revealed


The Transformers Cyberverse Season 2 trailer prominently featured two things: the 2019 line refreshes emphasis on the “Spark Armor” gimmick, and the Beast Wars Maximal, Cheetor, in his first mainstream animated appearance since the end of Beast Wars. And sure enough, the ultra-gear Maximal is getting a new toy to go with his new appearance. Via*In Demand Toys*Facebook, we’ve got some images of this new version of Cheetor. He seems to come with a retooled version of Bumblebee’s Spark Armor, so it’s safe to say that Cheetor will be part of a future Elite Class assortment. Check out a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Spark Armor Cheetor Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
