|
Cleaning up my collection
Cleaning up my collection. Happy to give a better price if your buying multiples. Will ship at owners expense.
If you want more info or pics just ask
Thanks for looking!
-Masterpiece-
Shockwave first version MIB $200
-3rd Party Combiners-
TFC Uranos with wings of Uranos add on MIB $275
ROTF Bruticus loose with Fantoys Upgrade MIB in box $175
Make Toys Green Giant Mib $300
-Misc Lines-
Classics Jetfire Complete Loose $35
Takara Asia Eclusive Seekers set MIB $150
-G1 Vintage -
G1 Grimlock chrome wear and some missing stickers otherwise in nice shape with accessories $75
G1 Jetfire minor yellowing complete $175
G1 Cyclonus minty missing gun$90
G1 Power Master Optimus Prime missing one gun $65
-G1 Reissue-
Takara Reissue G1 Jazz MIB $65
Takara Reissue G1 Prowl MIB comic has been removed$55
Rare Ehobby exclusive blue and white repaint Omega Supreme MISB $275