Cleaning up my collection Cleaning up my collection. Happy to give a better price if your buying multiples. Will ship at owners expense.



If you want more info or pics just ask



Thanks for looking!



-Masterpiece-



Shockwave first version MIB $200



-3rd Party Combiners-



TFC Uranos with wings of Uranos add on MIB $275

ROTF Bruticus loose with Fantoys Upgrade MIB in box $175

Make Toys Green Giant Mib $300



-Misc Lines-

Classics Jetfire Complete Loose $35

Takara Asia Eclusive Seekers set MIB $150



-G1 Vintage -



G1 Grimlock chrome wear and some missing stickers otherwise in nice shape with accessories $75

G1 Jetfire minor yellowing complete $175

G1 Cyclonus minty missing gun$90

G1 Power Master Optimus Prime missing one gun $65





-G1 Reissue-



Takara Reissue G1 Jazz MIB $65

Takara Reissue G1 Prowl MIB comic has been removed$55

Rare Ehobby exclusive blue and white repaint Omega Supreme MISB $275