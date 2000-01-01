Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:56 PM
fattmatt
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 15
Cleaning up my collection
Cleaning up my collection. Happy to give a better price if your buying multiples. Will ship at owners expense.

If you want more info or pics just ask

Thanks for looking!

-Masterpiece-

Shockwave first version MIB $200

-3rd Party Combiners-

TFC Uranos with wings of Uranos add on MIB $275
ROTF Bruticus loose with Fantoys Upgrade MIB in box $175
Make Toys Green Giant Mib $300

-Misc Lines-
Classics Jetfire Complete Loose $35
Takara Asia Eclusive Seekers set MIB $150

-G1 Vintage -

G1 Grimlock chrome wear and some missing stickers otherwise in nice shape with accessories $75
G1 Jetfire minor yellowing complete $175
G1 Cyclonus minty missing gun$90
G1 Power Master Optimus Prime missing one gun $65


-G1 Reissue-

Takara Reissue G1 Jazz MIB $65
Takara Reissue G1 Prowl MIB comic has been removed$55
Rare Ehobby exclusive blue and white repaint Omega Supreme MISB $275
