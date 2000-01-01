WereDragon EX Machine War Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Vancouver Posts: 281

Minimizing the apperance of cracks in windshields So I recently obtained a bunch of older Unicron Trilogy era figures from a younger cousin who didn't want them anymore. Unfortunately, he's one of those people who roughhouses his toys and a few of the cars now boast cracks in the clear (or somewhat colored) plastic that make up their windshields.



My question is if anyone has any experience in repairing such damage and how to do so in a manner that minimizes the appearance of cracks as much as possible. I know that cracked clear plastic that is unpainted (like on a figure's windshield) can be notoriously difficult to fix, since the cracks may still be seen through light diffraction if you look at the part from a certain angle. This is different from say, cracked clear plastic that happens to be painted, since you could fill in the crack with superglue or epoxy and then obviously paint it over to hide the crack. Any suggestions or assistance on this would be greatly appreciated. Last edited by WereDragon EX; Today at 06:01 AM .