Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
GotBot
Crossover
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,440
Siege Spinister Review
What a way to end off the Siege line with the ever delightful and sinister Spinister! We'll compare him to another fairly recent mold used to represent him AND address whether or not he is guilty or innocent! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKqR...ature=youtu.be
