Nick Roche To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation has confirmed fan-favourite writer and artist, and hot international comics property, Nick Roche for this year’s convention! Nick Roche
*is best known to fans for bringing us some of the best and epic stories in the first IDW Transformers continuity: The Wreckers Saga (Last Stand of the Wreckers as co-author and artist, and almost single-handedly on Sins of the Wreckers and Requiem of the Wreckers). Currently, he is still collaborating with IDW Publishing, with covers for their new narrative universe for our favourite robo-characters. NIck Roche*joins*John-Paul Bove
*(writer, artist, and colorist)*Sumalee Montano
(Transformers Prime Arcees voice), the great*<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/11/23/peter-cullen-the-voice-of-optimus-prime-to-make-uk-convention-debut-at-tfnation-2020-401068">Peter » Continue Reading.
