Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,344

New Prime 1 Studios Statue: Superior Optimus Prime



Prime 1 Studios has just shared via its Facebook and Intagram accounts a teaser picture of its new statue: Superior Optimus Prime who has got a smart mix between G1 and Movie designs. The description of the product is as follows: “Megatron must be stopped, no matter the cost.” In conjunction with the release of the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, we are proud to reveal the teaser for Superior Optimus Prime, designed by the ‘human Primus’, Josh Nizzi. The Superior Optimus Prime is the first in a new line of Transformers collectibles designed by Josh. The New



The post







More... Prime 1 Studios has just shared via its Facebook and Intagram accounts a teaser picture of its new statue: Superior Optimus Prime who has got a smart mix between G1 and Movie designs. The description of the product is as follows: “Megatron must be stopped, no matter the cost.” In conjunction with the release of the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, we are proud to reveal the teaser for Superior Optimus Prime, designed by the ‘human Primus’, Josh Nizzi. The Superior Optimus Prime is the first in a new line of Transformers collectibles designed by Josh. The New » Continue Reading. The post New Prime 1 Studios Statue: Superior Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________