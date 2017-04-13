Prime 1 Studios has just shared via its Facebook and Intagram accounts a teaser picture of its new statue: Superior Optimus Prime who has got a smart mix between G1 and Movie designs. The description of the product is as follows: “Megatron must be stopped, no matter the cost.” In conjunction with the release of the new trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight, we are proud to reveal the teaser for Superior Optimus Prime, designed by the ‘human Primus’, Josh Nizzi. The Superior Optimus Prime is the first in a new line of Transformers collectibles designed by Josh. The New » Continue Reading.
The post New Prime 1 Studios Statue: Superior Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...