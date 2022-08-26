Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Manga/Comic


Takara Tomy website have updated their Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 listings with a new manga/comic to present the characters. Illustrated by artist*Hayato Sakamoto, this 2-page manga features the first Takara Tomy Mall exclusive Velocitron Speedia figures revealed for the Japanese market. As we should have expected, it’s a race between Road Rocket, Blurr, Dia Burnout, and Road Hauler, but we can also spot other upcoming characters like Cosmos, RID Scourge, Override and Clampdown. See the mirrored images after the jump (only in Japanese text at the moment) and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.

