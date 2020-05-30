|
Rumor Possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D Renders
An Ebay listing
*brought our attention with some possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D renders*images. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We had known of an Earthrise Bluestreak listing
while back in May, and the images doesn’t look like a simple recolor of previous renders. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Rumor Possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca