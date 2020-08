Rumor – Possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D Renders

An Ebay listing *brought our attention with some possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D renders*images. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. We had known of an Earthrise Bluestreak listing while back in May, and the images doesn’t look like a simple recolor of previous renders. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Rumor – Possible Transformers Earthrise Bluestreak 3D Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM