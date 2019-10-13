|
Transformers: IDW Collection Phase Two Volume 11 Hardcover Cover Revealed
Amazon
*have just updated their pre-order for the*Transformers the IDW Collection Phase 2, Volume 11*revealing the cover for this volume. The cover features a great portrait of Tarn, leader of the Decepcticon Justice Division. It is scheduled for release in May 26th, 2020 and this volume collects*Transformers*issues #46-50,*More Than Meets the Eye*issues #50-55, the short story Silent Night, and the one-shot*Redemption. Ready to add this book into you Transformers library collection? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!
