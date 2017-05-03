Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,519
Optus Perks Transformers The Last Knight Competition Overseas Screening.


And we have another international promotion for Transformers: The Last Knight. This time Australian fans get it thanks to the mobile and broadcasting company Opus via*Optus Perks Transformers The Last Knight Competition Overseas Screening. “Transformers: The Last Knight is about to hit our planet. And you could be one of the first to witness it! Enter now for the chance to win an overseas trip for two and a VIP experience at a special screening for you and a friend. Win and your prize will include flights and 5 nights’ accommodation. Competition ends 19/5/17. In cinemas June 22″. Good &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Optus Perks Transformers The Last Knight Competition Overseas Screening. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
