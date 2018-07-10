Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images


And finally, we have our fist images of the highly expected*Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch for your viewing pleasure. The images surfaced via Amazon website, and we have a very nice homage to the classic G1 Autobot spy. We have a look of both robot modes, alt mode and the included Prime Master for this figure. You can check the images after the jump.

The post Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The TFcon Toronto 2018 will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

Special guests:

Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN
Old Today, 10:24 AM   #2
RNSrobot
Animated
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
Holy shit.
Old Today, 10:28 AM   #3
Yonoid
Classic
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
http://news.tfw2005.com/2018/07/10/p...-images-367133

Repungus pics up now too
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #4
andersox
Generation 2
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
Where do you find/ how will these guys be available for purchase?
Old Today, 10:49 AM   #5
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Cool Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBuWAH7fzsk
Old Today, 10:59 AM   #6
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by andersox View Post
Where do you find/ how will these guys be available for purchase?
THIS
Old Today, 10:59 AM   #7
Supernova
Second star to the right
Re: Prime Wars Trilogy Punch / Counterpunch Stock Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by andersox View Post
Where do you find/ how will these guys be available for purchase?
Amazon! The Canadian listing, of all places, had the pictures first.
