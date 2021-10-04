Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,236

Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target



Thanks to 2005 Board membersSwoop Dogg and*SlaveToLogic*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug has been found at Target. This is sure an unexpected find. Shattered Glass Goldbug (in fact, like 5 of them) was spotted at*Blue Ash Target in*Cincinnati. Be aware that this figure doesn’t show up at Target system yet, so it was bought as a “no barcode” item for $19.99 at the moment. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Board membersSwoop Dogg and*SlaveToLogic*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug has been found at Target. This is sure an unexpected find. Shattered Glass Goldbug (in fact, like 5 of them) was spotted at*Blue Ash Target in*Cincinnati. Be aware that this figure doesn’t show up at Target system yet, so it was bought as a “no barcode” item for $19.99 at the moment. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca