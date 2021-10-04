Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,236
Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target


Thanks to 2005 Board membersSwoop Dogg and*SlaveToLogic*for giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug has been found at Target. This is sure an unexpected find. Shattered Glass Goldbug (in fact, like 5 of them) was spotted at*Blue Ash Target in*Cincinnati. Be aware that this figure doesn’t show up at Target system yet, so it was bought as a “no barcode” item for $19.99 at the moment. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:54 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Nexus Maximus
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,047
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Collection Goldbug Found At Target
So these are not Pulse exclusives now? If so, I'd rather wait and see if we get them in store versus paying Pulse's exchange rate and overpriced shipping.
ssjgoku22 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Wolfwire Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Scourge Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Overlord Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Autobot Hot Rod Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Decepticon Octone Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Cybertron Galaxy Force Leader Optimus Prime Black 2004 Incomplete
Transformers
gobot BANDAI 1983 MR-18 transport semi truck flat deck transformer robot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.