Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Magic Square Toys MSB-45 Ryu (Legends Scale Ratchet) Color Prototype


Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have shared, via their*Weibo account,*images of the color prototype of their MSB-45 Ryu (Legends Scale Ratchet). The Legends scale market is sure very competitive, and Magic Square is taking another classic G1 character into a pretty small scale: G1 Ratchet. This is a redeco with a retool of MSB-44 Ken/Legends scale Ironhide featuring a new head in robot mode and a light siren in alt mode. It shows a great cartoon-accurate design and proportions, showing an impressive range of poseability for its size and packed with several G1 cartoon accessories.

The post Magic Square Toys MSB-45 Ryu (Legends Scale Ratchet) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 08:50 AM
xueyue2
Re: Magic Square Toys MSB-45 Ryu (Legends Scale Ratchet) Color Prototype
it's called Ryu because mostly white like the Ryu in street fighter?



