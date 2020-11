GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,732

01 Stuido Cell with robot to planet transformation



https://youtu.be/SZe4rwkXvy8 Settle in as we look at the 01 Studio Cell (3p Unicron) and the long weird road he has travelled. It is quite a story. PLUS, I show the transformation from robot to cell (planet), which is DEFINITELY the harder way to go but also the way he comes out of packaging.