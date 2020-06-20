|
115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new upgrade kit for Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple. This new kit consists of: Arm fillers Calf fillers Tigh fillers The pieces on this kit come in small sprues, so you need to remove the pieces before installing. A nice alternative to improve Earthrise Grapple for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
