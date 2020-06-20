Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page 115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,830
115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple


Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo*have shared images of their new upgrade kit for Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple. This new kit consists of: Arm fillers Calf fillers Tigh fillers The pieces on this kit come in small sprues, so you need to remove the pieces before installing. A nice alternative to improve Earthrise Grapple for display. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post 115 Utopia Upgrade Kit For Transformers Earthrise Voyager Grapple appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Titans Return GALVATRON Action Figure
Transformers
Takara Transformers Arms Micron AM-12 War Breakdown with Zamu
Transformers
Takara Transformers AM-33 Final Battle Megatron Complete and MIB
Transformers
Takara Transformers United Black Optimus Prime Tokyo Toy Show Exclusive
Transformers
Mastermind Creations R17 Carnifex with Continuum Set & Bonus 100% complete
Transformers
Perfect Effect Transformers PE-01R and PE-01F Frenzy & Rumble
Transformers
MFT six shot and IronFactory IF EX-18 Scorponok transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.