Super_Megatron
Hailee Steinfeld Announced Her New Song ?Back To Life? For Bumblebee The Movie


The music joins the buzz! As a nice surprise,*Hailee Steinfeld has just announced her new song For Bumblebee The Movie. The announcement (and preview) was shared all over Hailee's social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The song titled "Back To Life" can be pre-saved on Spotify or Apple Music here*to be the first to hear it November 2nd (Previously announced to be released on November 4th). You can check out the album cover image after the jump (black and yellow with a retro-style of course) and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Hailee Steinfeld Announced Her New Song “Back To Life” For Bumblebee The Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



