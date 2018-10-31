|
Hailee Steinfeld Announced Her New Song ?Back To Life? For Bumblebee The Movie
The music joins the buzz! As a nice surprise,*Hailee Steinfeld has just announced her new song For Bumblebee The Movie. The announcement (and preview) was shared all over Hailee’s social media: Facebook
, Instagram
and Twitter
. The song titled “Back To Life” can be pre-saved on Spotify or Apple Music here*
to be the first to hear it November 2nd (Previously announced to be released on November 4th). You can check out the album cover image after the jump (black and yellow with a retro-style of course) and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
