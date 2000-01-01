Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Looking to share a room
Aristiana
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2018
Location: Canada
Posts: 38
Looking to share a room
As title said, Im looking for someone to share a room with. Thanks!
Aristiana
Today, 03:43 PM
#
2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,938
Re: Looking to share a room
But I already shared a room with thousands of transformers...no way we can stuck one more human inside.
__________________
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2
