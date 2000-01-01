Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page Looking to share a room
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:21 PM   #1
Aristiana
Generation 1
Aristiana's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2018
Location: Canada
Posts: 38
Looking to share a room
As title said, Im looking for someone to share a room with. Thanks!
Aristiana is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:43 PM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,938
Re: Looking to share a room
But I already shared a room with thousands of transformers...no way we can stuck one more human inside.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece TRU Exclusive MP-02 Soundwave Complete
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Cyberton Ultra: Cyro Scourge Action Figure Blue Toy
Transformers
*Parts Only* Takara Transformers Galaxy Force Cybertron Noisemaze Sideways 2005
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon ROADBUSTER Green Impala Human Alliance Dotm
Transformers
2006 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Optimus Prime Toy Action Figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Loyal Subjects THUNDERCRACKER Action Vinyls g1 Seeker jet 3? No Gun
Transformers
Transformers Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots ~ 12" Boulder Bot Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.