First of all, the TFW2005 team would like to wish all of you a Merry Christmas! We hope you are celebrating the holidays in peace and surrounded by your families. We have quite an interesting week of sightings with new Legacy toys in Chile, Studio Series figures in Malaysia, the latest Legacy Deluxes in Peru, the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee Studio Series toys in Singapore and another rain of new toys in Taiwan. Legacy Wave 3 Deluxe in Chile
*?*2005 Boards member*LordZero*found Legacy*DeadEnd and PointBlank at*Ripley Parque Arauco. Studio Series Wave 17 Deluxe & Voyager In Malaysia
*?*Studio Series SS 86-16 » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...