Rumor: New Collaborative GI Joe Thunder Machine Soundwave Coming?



Coming to us on this Christmas Day from TFW’s Jtprime17 is a new rumor about one of the upcoming Collaborative items, namely what may be a GI Joe Thunder Machine that transforms into Soundwave! “One last gift for the day. Tra Gen Project Trooper 4. From what I?ve seen, this is a Dreadnoks Soundwave that turns into the Thundermachine. O-ring Zartan and Zarana, plus Ravage with chain included. Merry Christmas, and happy holidays everyone.” Take this as a rumor until we get official confirmation, but til then you can discuss what you think on the boards!



