Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,467
New Images Of MakeToys Howling Meteor ? Masterpiece Starscream


Thanks to board members Cheem The Rup and TCracker, we have some new prototype images of MakeToys Howling Meteor (Masterpiece-Styled G1 Starscream) in both bot and alt mode. Designed in the same style as their recent and very well-received release, Downbeat (Masterpiece Jazz), Howling Meteor appears to strive for cartoon-accuracy above all else and seems to have succeeded wildly in achieving that goal. There is no release date or pricing information available at this time, but be sure to check back as we will share that information as soon as becomes available. In the meantime, jump over to the on-going &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Images Of MakeToys Howling Meteor – Masterpiece Starscream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
