Product Announcement ? Keith?s Fantasy Club Masterpiece-Styled Apeface and Snapdragon



Ever vigilant and constantly striving to please the fans, Keith’s Fantasy Club has announced it’s next two Masterpiece-styled figures – Kingorilla (Apeface) and Kingzilla*(Snapdragon) by displaying colored prototypes of these figures at a toy show in Wuhan, China. As we have come to expect from KFC, these figures practically look like they just walked off the screen of your favorite G1 Headmasters episode. Clearly inspired by the original G1 Headmaster figures, but with modern engineering and articulation while striving for*cartoon accuracy, these figures are designed to fit in seamlessly with your Masterpiece collection. According to board member and KFC spokesperson



