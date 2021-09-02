|
Transformers Cyber Battalion Heroic 2-Pack & Cyber Battalion Bumblebee 2-Pack
Via Amazon we can share for you listings and images of two new Transformers items:*Transformers Cyber Battalion*Heroic 2-Pack & Cyber Battalion*Bumblebee 2-Pack. These 2-packs are quite unexpected, specially when you realize which figures are and the packaging that was used. Read on for additional details and listing links: Transformers TRA Cyber Battalion Heroic 2PK OP
*–*$26.49. These are re-releases of the old Cyber Battalion Optimus Prime and Megatron figures from 2015 packed in a Generations Selects style box. Transformers TRA Cyber Battalion Heroic 2PK BB
*–*$26.49. There are no images or product description at the moment, but the price and » Continue Reading.
