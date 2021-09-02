Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyber Battalion Heroic 2-Pack & Cyber Battalion Bumblebee 2-Pack


Via Amazon we can share for you listings and images of two new Transformers items:*Transformers Cyber Battalion*Heroic 2-Pack &#038; Cyber Battalion*Bumblebee 2-Pack. These 2-packs are quite unexpected, specially when you realize which figures are and the packaging that was used. Read on for additional details and listing links: Transformers TRA Cyber Battalion Heroic 2PK OP*–*$26.49. These are re-releases of the old Cyber Battalion Optimus Prime and Megatron figures from 2015 packed in a Generations Selects style box. Transformers TRA Cyber Battalion Heroic 2PK BB*–*$26.49. There are no images or product description at the moment, but the price and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyber Battalion Heroic 2-Pack & Cyber Battalion Bumblebee 2-Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
