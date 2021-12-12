Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up – December Week 2


And Christmas is coming closer and we have a big list of new Transformers sightings around the world this week which include several interesting first sightings and reveals. New Cyberverse toys in Australia and Hungary, new Studio Series and more Cyberverse figures in Malaysia, and new Kingdom toys and more in Russia. But this week our friends in Singapore and Taiwan got a rain of new and highly anticipated Kingdom, Golden Disk Collection, Generations Selects and Collaborative figures, and our first world sighting and look at the Beast Wars Vintage Tigatron and Scorponok reissues!

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? December Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



