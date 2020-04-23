Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Symbiote Studios New Officially Licensed Transformers Plush Toys Teaser


Symbiote Studios; specialized in vinyl figures, backpack clips and plush toys; have announced their new officially licensed Transformers plush toys line. Via Symbiote Studios Facebook, they have shared a teaser image of what was going to be a San Diego Comic Con shirt featuring art based on their upcoming plush line. Full reveal is expected soon. We hope to see some fun and cool plush Transformers characters. The small teaser image reveals what seem to be G1 Optimus Prime helmet. Which characters would you like to see on this line? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Symbiote Studios New Officially Licensed Transformers Plush Toys Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



