TFNation welcomes legendary voice actor Neil Ross to The Big Broadcast of 2021
” event airing next month on Twitch
and TFNation Live
: Our first confirmed appearance is UK-born, US-based voice actor Neil Ross – the voice of several characters from the original The Transformers animated series and film: Bonecrusher, Hook, Crosshairs, Sixshot, Slag/Slug, Springer and more! You may also recognise him from literally any 80s cartoon, such as G.I. Joe, Jem and the Holograms, Inhumanoids, Voltron, along with more recent endeavours such as Harvey Birdman, The Garfield Show, and Kung Fu Panda. And if you’ve ever played » Continue Reading.
