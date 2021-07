Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,769

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor Found At US R



Attention Studio Series collectors! Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Bryanwes and*mlgpapalouie*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of their sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor at US retail. Studio Series 86 Slag & Daniel, together with Revenge Of The Fallen Grindor & Ravage were found at Manassas West Target in Virginia. Tome to check your local Target stores to try to grab these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!



Attention Studio Series collectors! Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Bryanwes and*mlgpapalouie*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of their sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor at US retail. Studio Series 86 Slag & Daniel, together with Revenge Of The Fallen Grindor & Ravage were found at Manassas West Target in Virginia. Tome to check your local Target stores to try to grab these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!





