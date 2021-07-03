Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor Found At US R
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,769
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor Found At US R


Attention Studio Series collectors! Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Bryanwes and*mlgpapalouie*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of their sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor at US retail. Studio Series 86 Slag &#38; Daniel, together with Revenge Of The Fallen Grindor &#38; Ravage were found at Manassas West Target in Virginia. Tome to check your local Target stores to try to grab these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting! &#160;

The post Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron Set Of 4
Transformers
Transformers Dinobot back of box slightly creased
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Seaspray Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Mindwipe Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Sergeant Kup Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generations CHUG Deluxe Segeant Kup MOSC
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Windblade Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.