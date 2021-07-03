|
Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor Found At US R
Attention Studio Series collectors! Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Bryanwes and*mlgpapalouie*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of their sighting of the highly anticipated*Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS 86-07 Slug And SS-73 Grindor at US retail. Studio Series 86 Slag & Daniel, together with Revenge Of The Fallen Grindor & Ravage were found at Manassas West Target in Virginia. Tome to check your local Target stores to try to grab these new figures for your collection. Happy hunting!  
