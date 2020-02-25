|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 3 More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Blues on Attack
and Ben’s World of Transformers
keep the TCG
Wave 5 reveals coming in hot today: Belligerence Windsweeper Saturation Bombing A special note about super rare characters: Titan Masters Attack will have 6 super rares, appearing approximately 1 in 30 packs. Keep tuned for the remaining 5 to be revealed! Review the attached artwork for more details, then join in the deck strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!
