Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 3 More Titan Masters Attack Cards


Blues on Attack and Ben’s World of Transformers keep the TCG Wave 5 reveals coming in hot today: Belligerence Windsweeper Saturation Bombing A special note about super rare characters: Titan Masters Attack will have 6 super rares, appearing approximately 1 in 30 packs. Keep tuned for the remaining 5 to be revealed! Review the attached artwork for more details, then join in the deck strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 3 More Titan Masters Attack Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



