X-Transbots MX-15G2 Deathwish (G2 Deadend) Revealed
Thanks to TFW2005 boards members*Craigmcgowan1984 and*Cheem The Rup*for sharing images of the new special G2 colors version*X-Transbots MX-15G2 Deathwish*that surfaced via*X-Transbots Weibo
. The X-Transbots Masterpiece scaled Stunticons have been well received by collectors and we are sure your optics will be pleased with the new G2-inspiered deco Deadend. We have pictures of several angles and in both modes, and of course a pic with other X-Transbots G2 Stunticons. This G2 Deadend is expected for release in October 2019 and it will be limited to 700 units. Is this new G2 version of this mold enough to put you on » Continue Reading.
