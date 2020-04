GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,539

Jinbao OS KO Warbotron Heavy Noisy (3P Brawl)



https://youtu.be/OVtugX6wRaM Jinabo's OS KO of Warbotron Heavy Noisy has a tank and leg mode that any Brawl would be proud to have. The conversion is an excellent mix of moving parts and intuitiveness. The resulting robot looks great but there are several unfortunate tolerance issues. How much do they hurt him? You be the judge. Last edited by GotBot; Today at 10:50 AM .