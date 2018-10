FansProject Kausality KA-11 Down Force at TFcon Chicago 2018

TFcon sponsor* Ages Three and Up *is proud to announce the first in hand reveal of the next figure in their passion project FansProject Kausality KA-11 Down Force. This figure will be shown along side t he rest of the team at TFcon Chicago 2018. In addition to this, there will be a very limited number of copies for sale at the Ages Three and Up Booth to coincide with the official release of this from AgesThreeAndUp.com. The cost of the figure will be $60. Non-attendees can also order this figure from* AgesThreeAndUp.com *which is » Continue Reading.