|
Combiner Wars, Movie and some Legends / Legions
I have more Transformers for sale. All are loose complete with instructions except the Legends / Legions. I'm in Ottawa but happy to ship at your expense. Let me know if youre interested in any of them
thanks!
Combiner Wars Leader Megatron $70
Combiner Wars Menasor / Stunticons $150 for the set
(Motormaster's wheels have been custom painted silver, and Dragstrip's legs are loose, but not a problem in combined mode or vehicle mode)
Power of the Primes Voyager Hun-gurrr $30
Combiner Wars Voyager Cyclonus $30
2007 Target Exclusive G1 Deluxe Jazz $30
Dark of the Moon Deluxe Topspin (with custom Reprolabels stickers) $30
Legends / Legion Figures $5 each In used / played with condition. No instructions.
Optimus Prime (G1)
Megatron (G1)
Jazz (G1)
Bumblebee (RID 2015)
Grimlock (RID 2015)
Soundwave (Dark of the Moon)
Leadfoot (Dark of the Moon)
Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon)