Old Today, 01:47 PM   #1
k3v1nc0x
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 50
Combiner Wars, Movie and some Legends / Legions
I have more Transformers for sale. All are loose complete with instructions except the Legends / Legions. I'm in Ottawa but happy to ship at your expense. Let me know if youre interested in any of them thanks!

Combiner Wars Leader Megatron  $70

Combiner Wars Menasor / Stunticons  $150 for the set
(Motormaster's wheels have been custom painted silver, and Dragstrip's legs are loose, but not a problem in combined mode or vehicle mode)

Power of the Primes Voyager Hun-gurrr  $30

Combiner Wars Voyager Cyclonus  $30

2007 Target Exclusive G1 Deluxe Jazz  $30

Dark of the Moon Deluxe Topspin (with custom Reprolabels stickers)  $30

Legends / Legion Figures  $5 each  In used / played with condition. No instructions.
Optimus Prime (G1)
Megatron (G1)
Jazz (G1)
Bumblebee (RID 2015)
Grimlock (RID 2015)
Soundwave (Dark of the Moon)
Leadfoot (Dark of the Moon)
Roadbuster (Dark of the Moon)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1 Megatron.jpg Views: 0 Size: 88.7 KB ID: 49105   Click image for larger version Name: 2 Menasor.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.4 KB ID: 49106   Click image for larger version Name: 3 Combiners.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.1 KB ID: 49107   Click image for larger version Name: 4 Jazz.jpg Views: 2 Size: 92.7 KB ID: 49108   Click image for larger version Name: 5 Topspin.jpg Views: 3 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 49109  

Click image for larger version Name: 6 Legends.jpg Views: 2 Size: 96.4 KB ID: 49110  
