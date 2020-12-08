|
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #2 Malkova Cover B, Straxxus Redesign and Thumbnail
Artist Anna Malkova adds to a rich history
of sharing comic art process insights with more details about her Transformers Escape issue #2 cover B
and Straxxus: Some time ago i had an utmost delight coming up with Strax(x)us redesign for the new age and it’s supremely cool to see how @Andernell
*draws him in the Transformers: Escape series! Issue 2 out today! Also had the honor of doing a cover B so here’s some thumbnail sketches! Only three more issues of this miniseries remain, so secure your » Continue Reading.
