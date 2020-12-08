Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #2 Malkova Cover B, Straxxus Redesign and Thumbnail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,128
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #2 Malkova Cover B, Straxxus Redesign and Thumbnail


Artist Anna Malkova adds to a rich history of sharing comic art process insights with more details about her Transformers Escape issue #2 cover B and Straxxus: Some time ago i had an utmost delight coming up with Strax(x)us redesign for the new age and it’s supremely cool to see how @Andernell*draws him in the Transformers: Escape series! Issue 2 out today! Also had the honor of doing a cover B so here’s some thumbnail sketches! Only three more issues of this miniseries remain, so secure your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #2 Malkova Cover B, Straxxus Redesign and Thumbnail Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
HASBRO TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES 33 BONECRUSHER VOYAGER CLASS
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.