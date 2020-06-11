Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,079
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging Images


Via Outright Games Twitter*we have our first look at the*Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging art. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, the game will be available on*October 23rd, 2020*for the*Playstation 4. The new game will also be available on*Xbox One,*PC (Steam), and*Nintendo Switch. Transformers: Battlegrounds is described as a tactical*warfare adventure which uses the Transformers Cyberverse art and characters. This is the first*Transformers*game ever for the Switch and the first TF console game in five years. Outright Games website have added a pre-order listing for this game too. You can watch the first promotional trailer here, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
The Ultimate Guide Transformers by Simon Furman G1, Beat Wars, G2, etc...
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Perceptor
Transformers
Takara Transformers AM-33 Final Battle Megatron Complete and MIB
Transformers
transformers movie toys lot
Transformers
transformers movie/ studio series toys lot
Transformers
transformers siege/netflix/earthrise lot
Transformers
Transformers classics loose lot some complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.