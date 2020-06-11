|
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging Images
Via Outright Games Twitter
*we have our first look at the*Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Packaging art. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, the game will be available on*October 23rd, 2020*for the*Playstation 4. The new game will also be available on*Xbox One,*PC (Steam), and*Nintendo Switch. Transformers: Battlegrounds is described as a tactical*warfare adventure which uses the Transformers Cyberverse art and characters. This is the first*Transformers*game ever for the Switch and the first TF console game in five years. Outright Games website have added a pre-order listing
for this game too. You can watch the first promotional trailer here
, and » Continue Reading.
