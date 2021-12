DNA Design DK-31 Upgrade Kit For Kingdom Autobot Ark

Via their* Facebook *page,*DNA Design*has revealed their new DK-31 Upgrade Kit For Kingdom Autobot Ark. This new upgrade kit consists of New fully articulated hands Leg covers Additional twin turrets (x2) Command deck back filler (for alt mode) This kit should be*released in May 2022. A very nice kit to improve your War For Cybertron Ark for your collection display.*Check out the images and let us know your impressions in the discussion thread!