Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-07 Dasarius Gray Prototype
Via*Cang Toys Weibo
*we can share for your images of the gray prototype of their new Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-07 Dasarius. This figure is part of Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Predacons. Dasarius is a completely new character which transforms into a wolf and it can also convert into the foot of the Thunderking (Predaking) combiner. Cang Toys have clarified in a later*Weibo post
*that Dasarius will not be sold separately but it will be included with*T-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) and CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla
*to complete the 2 feet of the combiner. We still have no concrete information on » Continue Reading.
