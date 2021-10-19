Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-07 Dasarius Gray Prototype


Via*Cang Toys Weibo*we can share for your images of the gray prototype of their new Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-07 Dasarius. This figure is part of Cang Toys highly stylized take on the G1 Predacons. Dasarius is a completely new character which transforms into a wolf and it can also convert into the foot of the Thunderking (Predaking) combiner. Cang Toys have clarified in a later*Weibo post*that Dasarius will not be sold separately but it will be included with*T-Chiyou-04 Kinglion (G1 Razorclaw) and CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla*to complete the 2 feet of the combiner. We still have no concrete information on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-07 Dasarius Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



