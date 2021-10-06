Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,253

Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked



Currently making the rounds across the internet is an image of what appears to be the rumored Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex figure. Shown in this image is the figure itself, his various modes, and details about the product. Take this as a rumor for now and stay tuned for more in the future as it comes in.



