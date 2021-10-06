Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,253
Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked


Currently making the rounds across the internet is an image of what appears to be the rumored Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex figure. Shown in this image is the figure itself, his various modes, and details about the product. Take this as a rumor for now and stay tuned for more in the future as it comes in.

The post Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 05:16 PM   #2
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,663
Re: Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked
If this really IS old "assume the position" Plex, will be the 1st solid pass on a titan class for me
Old Today, 05:19 PM   #3
MaverickCSX
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Montreal
Posts: 76
Re: Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked
Ugh.. that's the one Metroplex that I didnt want
Old Today, 05:47 PM   #4
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,931
Re: Rumor: Potential Transformers Legacy Titan Cybertron Metroplex Leaked
Yeah, it's the old Cybertron metroplex...and the workbot, excavator modes are not interesting.
