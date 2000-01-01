|
transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines
hi all
if u need further pics on any item/items just ask
transformers g1 boxed
power master prime 225.00
bot is dead mint, complete
original foam insert
u.s box, has used decal sheet & manual
blitzwing 260.00
canadian box with all original inserts
bot is dead mint
perceptor 150.00
u.s box with all original inserts
complete, bot is mint (both arms click)
snarl g2 125.00
sealed in package has crack in the middle of bubble
camshaft 250.00
sealed in baggie, canadian
loose complete g1s
kup 50.00
mint, metal rear wheels,complete
stamped japan
rodimus major( aka hotrod)
reissiue, bot is dead mint, complete
with instructions & unused decal sheet
astro squad 40.00
micromasters combiners
set of 3
menasor 170.00
mint & complete
has all 5 canadian tech specs
defensor 150.00
mint & near complete, missing streetwise hand gun,
blades hand gun
has 2 canadian tech specs & blades unused decal sheet
kickback 25.00 (not in pic)
some chrome wear, complete
with canadian tech spec
shrapnel 25.00 (not in pic)
mint, complete
with canadian manual
OTHER TOY LINES
vintage star wars action figures
all figures are complete
lumat 80.00
at-at driver 25.00
21-b 25.00
dengar 20.00
chief chirpa complete,opened package 60.00
gi.joe action figures
all are complete
snake eyes 60.00
stormshadow 35.00
python troop 45.00
cobra 35.00
dr. mindbender 25.00
tele-viper 25.00
bazooka 25.00
blowtorch 25.00
iceberg 25.00
raptor 25.00
zandar 25.00
zarana 25.00
TMNT
both are complete & minty
metalhead 25.00
ratking 25.00
buy both for 40.00
dicast cars
all 4 items have never been opened
batmobile 1989 3pack ertl 20.00
batmobile 1992 20.00
batmobile 2010 hotwheels 10.00
coke-cola truck( chase) limited to 750 pieces only
60.00
