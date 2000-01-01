scorponok87 Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: oakville,ontario Posts: 132

transformers g1 & other vintage toy lines hi all

if u need further pics on any item/items just ask



transformers g1 boxed

power master prime 225.00

bot is dead mint, complete

original foam insert

u.s box, has used decal sheet & manual



blitzwing 260.00

canadian box with all original inserts

bot is dead mint



perceptor 150.00

u.s box with all original inserts

complete, bot is mint (both arms click)



snarl g2 125.00

sealed in package has crack in the middle of bubble



camshaft 250.00

sealed in baggie, canadian



loose complete g1s



kup 50.00

mint, metal rear wheels,complete

stamped japan



rodimus major( aka hotrod)

reissiue, bot is dead mint, complete

with instructions & unused decal sheet



astro squad 40.00

micromasters combiners

set of 3



menasor 170.00

mint & complete

has all 5 canadian tech specs



defensor 150.00

mint & near complete, missing streetwise hand gun,

blades hand gun

has 2 canadian tech specs & blades unused decal sheet



kickback 25.00 (not in pic)

some chrome wear, complete

with canadian tech spec



shrapnel 25.00 (not in pic)

mint, complete

with canadian manual





OTHER TOY LINES



vintage star wars action figures

all figures are complete

lumat 80.00

at-at driver 25.00

21-b 25.00

dengar 20.00

chief chirpa complete,opened package 60.00



gi.joe action figures

all are complete

snake eyes 60.00

stormshadow 35.00

python troop 45.00

cobra 35.00

dr. mindbender 25.00

tele-viper 25.00

bazooka 25.00

blowtorch 25.00

iceberg 25.00

raptor 25.00

zandar 25.00

zarana 25.00



TMNT

both are complete & minty

metalhead 25.00

ratking 25.00

buy both for 40.00



dicast cars

all 4 items have never been opened

batmobile 1989 3pack ertl 20.00

batmobile 1992 20.00

batmobile 2010 hotwheels 10.00

coke-cola truck( chase) limited to 750 pieces only

60.00 Attached Thumbnails















